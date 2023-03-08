Two Car Collision Hospitalizes One with Life-Threatening Injuries

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a collision at an intersection on highway 15.

64-year-old Paul Volness of Cokato was westbound on County Road 18 when his 2007 Saturn collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado piloted by 44-year-old Shane Piztl in the intersection of CR 18 and HWY 15.

Volness was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. It is not believed that there was any alcohol involvement.