Two-Car Collision Results in Death of Dassel Native

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A collision on Highway 12 Tuesday morning has resulted in the death of a Dassel Minnesota native.

46-year-old Toby Jo Birr was traveling east on Highway 12 when he collided with a truck being piloted by 30-year-old St. Cloud native Alexander Rosenburger. The collision occurred near Keats Avenue Southwest and Highway 12 near Howard Lake.

Birr was not taken to a medical facility and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road conditions were dry and alcohol was not present in this event. The crash is still under investigation.