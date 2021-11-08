Two Charged With Armed Robbery After Striking Man With A Gun

By: Nyah Adams

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges after assaulting a man and robbing him last Thursday.

14th St. South and 6th Ave. South

On November 4th, officers were sent to the intersection of 14th Street South and 6th Avenue South where they found the victim with minor injuries after being hit with a gun. The gun was not fired during the incident.

Police identified the suspects as 32-year-old Antonio Carl Harris and 24-year-old Tygir Delon Winfield who are charged with aggravated robbery.

This case is currently under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.