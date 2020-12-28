Two Escape from Sinking ATV in Holding Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two people had to escape from a sinking ATV after it broke through the ice on Saturday in Holding Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 5 p.m. when 42-year-old Cory Hanson and 44-year-old Lori Hanson of Avon were riding in their side by side ATV on the north end of Two Rivers Lake when it broke though the ice.

They were able to escape and make it safely out of the water. Officers believe the ATV is submerged in approximately 27 feet of water.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to be cautious on the lake ice and to be sure of ice thickness. Two Rivers, Big Fish and Middle Spunk have had recent waterfowl activity that would potentially cause areas of thin ice.