Two Escape from Sinking ATV on Pearl Lake

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two people had to escape from a sinking ATV after it broke through the ice last Thursday in Maine Prairie Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 4:30 p.m. when 65-year-old Bruce Lundorff and his grandson 20-year-old Chester Lundorff, both from St. Cloud, were fishing on Pearl Lake and broke through the ice on their way back to shore while also towing their fish house.

They were both able to make it out of the water and back to shore safely. Deputies say the ATV was partially submerged and was later removed.

Residents in the area say parts of the lake were kept open by ducks and geese and had just frozen over earlier in the week. The open area was hidden by the recent snowfall.