Two Fires Cause Damage to Commercial Building; Apartment Complex

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department says two separate fires in St. Cloud left at least $5,000 of damage to each establishment Tuesday.

The first fire happened at a small commercial building near Dale Gruber Construction at 2653 County Road 74. Firefighters say this was caused by an electrical issue and no injuries have been reported. Officials report the total damage is estimated at $5,000.

The second fire reported happened at an apartment building near O’Reilly Auto Part’s at 1212 2nd Street Northeast. Firefighters say the building sustained $57,000 worth of damage and no injuries have been reported.

The Mayo Ambulance, Metro Bus, City of St. Cloud Housing Inspection and St. Cloud Police Department helped assist the fire department with the fires.