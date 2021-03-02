Two Gas Trucks Crash in Eden Lake

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Country Road 34 and Lakewood Road occurred Monday in Eden Lake.

When deputies arrived at the scene just after 2:30 p.m., they found a Lakes Gas Propane Truck tipped over on its passenger side in the northwest corner of the intersection. They also found a Paynesville Co-Op Gas Truck in the ditch.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert Block of Paynesvile told deputies he was heading westbound on County Road 34 when he noticed the Lakes Gas Truck slowly enter the intersection while heading northbound.

Block then collided with the driver side of the Lakes Gas Truck, causing him into the northwest ditch.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ronald Utsch of Albany told deputies he entered the intersection after checking traffic and did not notice Block heading west. Utsch explained his truck tipped over onto its passenger side after colliding with Block’s truck.

Both drivers complained of minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Appropriate agencies were consulted for an evaluation for possible spillage and hazardous materials.