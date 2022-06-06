Two Injured After Shots Fired at Haws Park in St. Cloud Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Two men were slightly injured after a report of a gunshot at Haws Park in south St. Cloud Sunday night.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says officers were called to the park, located in the 800 block of 13th Street South, shortly after 5 p.m. People were leaving the park in vehicles and on foot when they got there. Police learned that one shot had been fired during an altercation between several people near the basketball court and that one person may have been hit. The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Image from Google maps

A short time later two men showed up at the St. Cloud Hospital’s Emergency Room. A 21-year-old man from St. Cloud was wounded in his buttocks and a 28-year-old man, also from St. Cloud, had a minor grazing wound to his arm.

Police are investigating the shooting and it is not believed to be a random incident.