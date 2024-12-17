Two injured in a two-car crash with high speeds

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says a two-car crash hospitalized two drivers with life-threatening injuries.

Around 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2024, 20-year-old Keshun White of St. Cloud was traveling northbound on County Road 75 and 65-year-old Craig Hohensee of Blaine was heading south.

Hohensee was making a left turn onto 41st Street South when the two vehicles collided head-on in the intersection.

Both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Cloud Hospital. Hohensee was later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center for further treatment.

Both remain hospitalized, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.