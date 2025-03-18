Two injured in a two-vehicle crash in Melrose

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Melrose Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2025, 79-year-old Leroy Theisen of Burtrum was driving eastbound on County Road 17 when he attempted to turn left onto County Road 13.

He pulled in front of another vehicle and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the other vehicle, 32-year-old Samantha Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, was not injured in the crash.

Theisen and his passenger, 22-year-old Logan King, were injured and transported to Melrose Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.