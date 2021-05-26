Two Injured in ATV Accident Near Melrose

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Two out of five people in a side-by-side ATV were injured in a rollover.

On Tuesday, just after 6 p.m., Stearns County Communications Center received a call of a five people involved in an ATV rollover at the intersection of County Road 168 and Thunder Road located in Melrose Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver of the ATV was identified as 34-year-old Roxane Johnson of Melrose. The front passenger was 50-year-old Trina Hinnenkamp who suffered road rash on her right arm and knee, and a juvenile that the ATV landed on causing a possible ankle injury. All occupants were wearing safety belts.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as, the Melrose Police and Fire Departments and the Melrose Ambulance Service.

Authorities believe the crash is speed related.