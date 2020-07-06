Two Injured in Separate Incidents at Quarry Park on Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate medical emergencies at Quarry Park Friday.

Officers responded to a call just after 12:30 p.m. when 20-year-old Alexis Hennen of Prior Lake fell from the rocks and suffered a head and leg injury.

Hennen was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment of a laceration to the back of her head, a cut to the left heed and a suspected sprained ankle.

Later, deputies responded to another call from Quarry Park. Shortly after 3 p.m. officers learned that 23-year-old Michaella Huffman of Circle Pines had jumped off a cliff while another person jumped and landing on her head, causing Huffman to become unconscious in the water.

Huffman was pulled from the water and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.