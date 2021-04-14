Two Killed in Crash on Highway 23

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Benton and Foley police and fire departments were called Monday to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 23.

20-year-old Amber Merten of Milaca was heading eastbound on highway 23 and 57-year-old Richard Theisen of Foley was traveling westbound on highway 23.

Both vehicles collided head on in the city of Foley. Both drivers were killed in the crash.

No alcohol was involved in the crash and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Benton County, Foley Police Department, Foley fire, Mayo ambulance, and North Air-care all assisted in the crash.