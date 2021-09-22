Two Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash Near St. John’s University

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash on County Road 40 near St. John’s University has left two passengers in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Nineteen-year-old Marcus Ornelas was heading East on the highway when his vehicle left the road, injuring himself and his two passengers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brianna Bauer and 26-year-old Mahamed Kadir were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where they suffer life-threatening injures. Ornelas was taken to Rice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the State Patrol’s help, Kandiyohi Lifelink, Raymond ambulance and fire, and Penncock ambulance and fire all helped respond to the crash.