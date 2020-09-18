Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in North St. Cloud on Thursday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two men were arrested by police on Thursday after a gun was fired in north St. Cloud.

Just before 5 p.m. officers were sent to the parking lot in the area of 600 block of 54th Avenue North in reference to a gun complaint.

Officers learned that two men were involved in an argument that caused a gun to be fired by 36-year-old Adama Camara of St. Joseph.

Camara was arrested and taken to Stearns County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The other man fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival, but was later located and identified just after 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey County Deputies arrested 40-year-old Derek Manthei of Little Canada in White Bear Township. Manthei was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is held for threats of violence and 4th degree assault, which is motivated by bias due to his actions and statements during the incident.

After continued investigations, authorities upgraded the charges on Camara to 2nd degree assault based on his actions during the incident including him discharging the firearm.

Camara was in legal possession of the handgun as he possesses a valid permit to carry.

This remains an active investigation and any witnesses are urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department.