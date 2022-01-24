Two Men Arrested in Connection To Fentanyl Sales Friday Morning

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department with the help of the Community Response Team, Violent Offender Task Force and SWAT executed two search warrants last Friday.

Officers say they searched two apartments on the 1000 block of 5th Ave South just after 6 a.m. and arrested two men on charges related to the selling and distribution of drugs including, but not limited to fentanyl.

Police arrested 21-year-old Travis Malik on 2 counts of 3rd degree drug sales, and 25-year-old Arthur Foote on one charge of felony theft.

Court documents say on the Minnesota Judicial branch website Foote has previously served time for a 2015 robbery.