Two Men Injured in Shooting in St. Cloud Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after two men were injured during a shooting in St. Cloud on Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 6 a.m. in the 100 Block of 16th Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two men with gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital and deputies say they are expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is connected to individuals leaving a gathering at a house in the area. After the shooting, the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.