Two Roads Close due to Bold and Bright Festival Sat. Jan. 31

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Saturday, January 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., two St. Cloud roads will be closed due to the Bold and Bright Festival parade that evening.

The closure will affect roads from the River’s Edge Convention Center to the Paramount Center for the Arts to Howie’s Bar and grill.

The first road that will be closed will be West St. Germain Street from Ninth Avenue North to Fifth Avenue North.

The second road closure will be Ninth Avenue North from First Street North to West St. Germain Street.

Those who commute through those roads around that time should plan accordingly for detours.