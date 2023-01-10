Two Semi-Trucks Collide Going Opposite Directions on Interstate 94 Near Clearwater

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Two semi-trucks ran into each other going eastbound on Interstate 94.

Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports that at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday officers arrived to mile marker 181 on I-94 in Clearwater Township. They came to the eastbound lane to find an accident between two semi-trucks.

One of the semi-trucks was heading westbound before going through the median cables and hit a semi-truck going east.

Fifty-three-old Darin Olson of Barrett, Minnesota and 36-year-old Abdi Aden of St. Cloud are the drivers who collided.

Aden left the scene without any injuries. Olson has non-life threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at the St. Cloud Hospital.

The State Patrol has closed the case and they report the roads were wet at the time of the crash.