Two St. Cloud Brothers will Try To Smash World Record

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Two brothers in St. Cloud are looking to take teamwork to the next level. The next level being an attempt at a Guinness world record.

Ben Bzdok and Matt Bzdok are brothers in a family of ten who are both involved with SCSU Ultimate Frisbee. Their goal is to break the world record of 1,043 frisbee catches in a row from 10 feet between two people. The two aim to smash that record.

They want to inspire everyone to set goals and work hard to achieve them. They would also like to emphasize the importance of exercise, especially during the pandemic.

The attempt will take place at the indoor SCSU racquetball court on October 30th from 2pm to 10pm.