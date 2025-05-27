Two suspects facing felony charges for vandalism and property damage in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Over the last several months, the St. Cloud Police Department has been investigating an increase in vandalism complaints downtown.

The investigation has revealed two primary suspects. The first is 22-year-old Huntington Warner, of St. Cloud, whose primary graffiti tag is “BESH.”

Warner is believed to have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in various areas around the city and is facing felony-level charges.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile male with the primary graffiti tag “VANISH”, is believed to be responsible for over 15 acts of vandalism, totaling over $3,000 in damages.

The 16-year-old male is facing felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SCPD is looking to identify any suspects doing similar acts of graffiti.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.