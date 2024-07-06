Two teens dead, another hospitalized in Sherburne County crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BIG LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that killed two and severely hurt another in Sherburne County.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, the Minnesota State Patrol says three teenage boys from Elk River were heading northbound on Highway 25 in Big Lake, Minn.

A City of Big Lake Police Officer heading southbound clocked the car speeding and spun around to stop them but when the officer finally caught up to the car, the officer found the car had left the roadway, rolled and crashed.

The 17-year-old driver and his passenger–also 17–died at the scene.

The other 17-year-old passenger is at the Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries.

All three were wearing a seatbelt.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.