Two Vehicle Collision on Highway 55 Injures One

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A two car collision on Sunday in Paynesville Township left one person with injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday that the Paynesville Fire Department received a call reporting a crash on Highway 55 at Old Lake Road.

First responders evaluated the two occupants in the first car, 26-year-old Madison Dircks of Maple Lake and 28-year-old Kayla Kastner of Pequot Lakes were not injured in the crash and they were both wearing their seat-belts.

First responders evaluated the two occupants of the second car, 15-year-old Brandon Leukam and 35-year-old Cassandra Leukam who are both from Eden Valley. Brandon was wearing a seat-belt and was not injured. However, Cassandra was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injures. She was also wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.