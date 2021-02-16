Two Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud on Monday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 at 14th Ave SE in St. Cloud on Monday night.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. when an 18-year-old women was on Frontage Road and attempting to enter Highway 23.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittney Biermaier of St. Cloud was eastbound on Highway 23 when she struck the teenager’s vehicle in the intersection.

Both individuals were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.