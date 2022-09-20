Two Vehicle Crash Near Clearwater Injures Two Sunday Night

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Two people were injured in a crash Sunday night southwest of Clearwater.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash just before 8:30 p.m. involving two vehicles at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township.

Deputies determined that a car driven by 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was traveling east on County Road 145 toward County Road 44.

Authorities say Noordmans failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a truck driven by 36-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Huston of Alexandria on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch on County Road 44.

The car was occupied by four other members of the Noordmans family including 32-year-old Alison Noordmans, the couples three children ranging in age from 9 months to six years old.

Everyone involved in the crash received minor injuries. Taytum Noordmans and Jeffrey Huston were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Jason Noordmans was cited for a stop sign violation.