Two Vehicle Crash on County Road 1 near Sartell

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a two-vehicle crash on County Road 1 and 390th Street occurred Sunday near Sartell.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. when 34-year-old Jacob Halverson of Rice and his two children were heading north on County Road 1. Sixty-eight-year-old Debra Schmitz of Rice were heading east on 390th Street. The vehicles collided near the intersections

Halverson and his two children were treated by Mayo Ambulance and released from the scene.

Schmitz rolled her vehicle and was trapped inside and had to be extracted by St. Stephen Fire & Rescue. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say dense fog was a factor in the crash.