Two Vehicle Crash on Couty Road 160 in Collegeville Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a two-vehicle crash on County Road 160 at Island Lake Road occurred Wednesday in Collegeville.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. when 35-year-old Lynn Wellner of Richmond was heading east on County Road 160.

Sixty-six-year-old Anna Jones of Cold Spring was heading south on Island Lake Road when deputies say she failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection where she collided with Wellner.

Both were taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.