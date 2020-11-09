Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 at Highway 23 in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with three individuals was reported Saturday in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call just after 4 p.m. on Highway 10 at Highway 23.

Deputies say 36-year-old Kurt Kloss of St. Cloud was entering Westbound Highway 10 from the Eastbound Highway 23 curved ramp and merged to the left lane.

Twenty-two-year-old Isaiah Xaysongkham of Sauk Rapids was Westbound Highway 10 and in the right lane and merged to the left lane when he struck Kloss, which caused him to spin out onto the median and hit the guardrail and bridge support before coming to rest in the left lane of Westbound Highway 10.

Koss crossed the median and both Eastbound lanes of Highway 10.

Both drivers were taken to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital were Xaysongkham was treated for life threatening injuries and Kloss was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.