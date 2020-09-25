Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake Friday Morning

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 occured Friday morning in Big Lake.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. when 39-year-old Justin Crimmins of Pillager was heading east on Highway 10 when he stopped at the light for Highway 25.

Thirty-one-year-old Eric Rosa of Bethel was driving a semi truck and was following behind when he rear-ended Crimmins.

The passenger in the vehicle with Crimmins was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.