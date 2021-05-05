By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton on Tuesday night.

The accident happened just after 11 p.m. when 24-year-old Christian Tveit of Blaine was trailing behind a vehicle pulling a junked Tahoe.

Deputies say both vehicles were heading west on Highway 10 when Tveit was unable to avoid the towed Tahoe.

Tveit was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the two other individuals in the crash were not injured.