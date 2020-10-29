Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 23 East of St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23, about 3 miles east of St. Cloud on Wednesday.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. when 28-year-old Tiara Winfield of St. Cloud was heading east on Highway 10 and 45-year-old Troy Peterson of Zimmerman was heading west.

Winfield was turning north onto 10th Street NE when she was struck by Peterson.

She was then taken to Centracare Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.