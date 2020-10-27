Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with six individuals was reported Friday night in Waite Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 23 at 2nd Ave S.

Deputies say 26-year-old Kelvin Oneal of Faribault and another passenger were heading eastbound on Highway 23 when a Dodge containing four was heading west on Highway 23 and attempted to turn on 2nd Ave South.

While in the middle of the turn, Oneal struck the Dodge and crashed into a light pole.

The passenger, 27-year-old Shamika Turner of Northfield was taken to St Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.