Two Vehicle Crash with Injuries near Holdingford on Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with injures was reported Friday night near Holdingford.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and 165th Avenue in Holding Township.

Deputies say 46-year-old Richard Block of Little Falls was heading eastbound on County Road 17 when two male teenagers crossed the intersection without stopping at the stop sign.

The front of Block’s vehicle struck the passenger door of the other vehicle and both vehicles ended up in the ditch and sustained significant damage.

Both teenagers were treated on scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Ambulance and Block was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.