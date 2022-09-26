Unconscious Fire Victim Rescued in Apartment Fire in South St. Cloud Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

One person was rescued from an apartment building fire Sunday in south St. Cloud.

Photo provided by SCFD

The St. Cloud Fire Department’s Battalion Chief is reporting they were called a two-story, eight unit apartment building shortly after 2 p.m. loCATED at 606 11th Street South. Firefighters discovered dark black smoke from back side of the apartment building on the 1st floor when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue an unconscious female victim who had minor burns along with safely rescuing two cats. The fire was confined to the first unit, which sustained smoke damage.

The estimated property and content loss is $90,000 and the fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.