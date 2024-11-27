University Bridge construction continues and lane shifts will be modified

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Drivers are asked to be advised as the lane shifts on the University Bridge are modified beginning on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Work on the bridge is switching from the south side to the north side. At times the bridge will be reduced to a single lane for both directions under a flagger condition.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions. However, drivers are asked to find alternative routes if possible as these conditions have the potential to cause major traffic delays.

Sidewalk and bicycle lanes are subject to be closed during the construction period.

These traffic changes will remain in effect until late-December 2024, weather permitting.