By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Camron Gevonta McNeal has been located and is now safe.

Officials say 14-year-old McNeal was last seen at his home January 19th when authorities were contacted.

The investigation on McNeal’s whereabouts is actively under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details have been released to the public.