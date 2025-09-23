UPDATE: National Hockey Center not the intended target of Sept. 21 shooting near SCSU campus

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has released an update in regards to the shooting near SCSU campus.

According to law enforcement, around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, approximately five gunshots from a handgun were fired in the area of 6th Ave. South and 13th Street South

One of the stray rounds struck a second-floor window at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Based on investigation, “it was clear that the National Hockey Center was not the intended target,” wrote SCPD in a media release on Monday, Sept. 22.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.