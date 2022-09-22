UPDATE: Off-Campus Shooting Near St. Cloud State Not a Random Incident, Administration Responds

By Nyah Adams / News Director and Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

UPDATE: On Sunday, September 18th St. Cloud State University was informed of an off campus shooting in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South.

The St. Cloud Police department came to the conclusion that this was not a random incident and it no longer poses a threat to the public.

St. Cloud State’s Public Safety sent out a campus-wide email indicating how they’re closely monitoring the safety conditions and are working with law enforcement to learn how to address these incidents including:

The SCPD is increasing patrols including the continued use of its Safe Streets initiative with intensive, targeted patrols in the South Side and other neighborhoods. The goal is to reduce crime and target criminals, especially those involved in violent offenses. They’re conducting surveillance that includes the use of a video trailer in the South Side neighborhood near campus.

University leaders are meeting with local officials discussing current safety conditions in nearby neighborhoods, reviewing what has been done so far for area safety, and determining how to work together. They’re also talking with students to provide support and action for their concerns.

Public Safety will continue to provide proactive patrol of campus in vehicles, on foot or bicycle around campus, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

An area across from Halenbeck Hall and the National Hockey Center has experienced an uptick gunshots and fights, including a drive by shooting on September 18th and on July 7th when a fight in a apartment parking lot turned into shots being fired and four people were injured and hospitalized.