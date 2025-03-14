UPDATE: Officials find and arrest suspect in Thursday night stabbing

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says the suspect involved in the Thursday night stabbing that hospitalized a man is now in custody.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, March 14, members of the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team and Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force found and arrested 25-year-old Marquis Jacob Fisher, a man they believe to be homeless in the St. Cloud area.

Fisher is suspected of stabbing a 36-year-old man, also from the St. Cloud area, after an argument broke out.

That man remains in serious but stable condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Investigators say the two men knew each other prior to the incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Fisher is being held at Stearns County Jail on charges related to the stabbing.