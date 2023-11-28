UPDATE: Police identify body found in Brooten alley

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BROOTEN, Minn. — The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department has identified the body found in a Brooten alley as 58-year-old Brian Brockopp of Brooten.

Brockopp’s body was found around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 in the alley east of Western Avenue South.

Preliminary autopsy results did not disclose anything “suspicious in nature” to his cause of death.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public and the case remains under investigation.