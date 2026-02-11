UPDATE: SCPD arrests burglary suspect

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) has arrested the burglary suspect that fled the scene of a crash following a police pursuit at the end of January.

According to a media release from SCPD the Community Response Team (CRT) identified the suspect from the case as 29-year-old Colton Armstrong from St. Cloud.

Armstrong was found to have an active felony warrant out of the Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his release. He also had an active felony warrant out of Pope County for 3rd-degree burglary.

Officers also had probable cause to arrest Armstrong for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, after the police pursuit on Thursday, January 29.

The pursuit started after Pope County requested SCPD officers to check the area of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant for a vehicle involved in a burglary.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, members of the St. Cloud SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud after CRT officers were able to track Armstrong to the residence.

Armstrong was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held on the active felony warrants. Charges are also being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.