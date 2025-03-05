UPDATE: Second suspect for the sexual assault that occurred on SCSU campus turns himself in

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has released more information regarding the search for the second suspect who sexually assaulted a girl on SCSU Campus in November.

Nineteen-year-old Sujan Tamang turned himself into the New York City Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2025.

He will be held in New York pending extradition back to Stearns County.