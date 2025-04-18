UPDATE: Shooting in Waite Park that killed two

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — The Waite Park Police Department has released the identities and cause of deaths regarding the deadly shooting that took place on April 12, 2025.

Authorities say 36-year-old Janet Vercruysse of Waite Park and 29-year-old Demico Eleya-Goss of St. Cloud were found dead inside a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Officers were already in the area on an unrelated matter when they heard gunshots from across the street.

Upon arrival, two children ran from the residence unharmed and confirmed the shooting.

Officers entered the home where they found both adults deceased.

Preliminary autopsy results show that Vercruysse died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Elyea-Goss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a suicide.