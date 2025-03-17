UPDATE: St. Cloud man dies from injuries in Thursday night stabbing

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says the man stabbed last week Thursday, March 13, has died from his injuries.

Officials say 36-year-old Shane Michael Brunner of St. Cloud died at the St. Cloud Hospital Friday evening.

He was hospitalized after an altercation near downtown St. Cloud led 25-year-old suspect Marquis Jacob Fisher to stab him before fleeing the scene.

Officers found and arrested Fisher late Friday morning.

Investigators say the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

Fisher is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on the new charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

The case remains under active investigation.