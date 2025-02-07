UPDATE: Two in custody regarding Feb. 2 shooting in St. Cloud

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says two people are in custody regarding the shooting that killed one and critically injured another earlier this week.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, officers arrested 19-year-old Olivia Williams and 19-year-old Quinton McNeal, both of St. Cloud.

They are currently being held in Benton County Jail pending charges.

The second victim of the shooting remains in critical condition. His name is not being released at this time.

The case remains active and additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.