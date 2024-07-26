UPDATE: University Drive construction now lasts until mid-Aug.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Construction on and around a St. Cloud bridge will now last longer than initially planned.

On Friday, July 26, the City of St. Cloud announced that construction on University Drive South will now remain in effect until mid-Aug., weather permitting.

The City initially planned the construction to finish late July.

Access will still be maintained for those who live, work or visit within the area.