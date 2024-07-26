Jul 26, 2024
UPDATE: University Drive construction now lasts until mid-Aug.
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Construction on and around a St. Cloud bridge will now last longer than initially planned.
On Friday, July 26, the City of St. Cloud announced that construction on University Drive South will now remain in effect until mid-Aug., weather permitting.
The City initially planned the construction to finish late July.
Access will still be maintained for those who live, work or visit within the area.