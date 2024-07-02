University Drive South, University Bridge closes July 12 for construction

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Next week drivers can expect another road closure near St. Cloud State University that is set to last until the end of the month.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, University Drive South, including the University Bridge, will close from Go For It Gas (9th Avenue South) to Riverside Park (Kilian Boulevard) for planned improvements.

The intersections near Go For It Gas and Riverside Park will remain open; however, the following intersections will be closed: University Drive and 7th Avenue South and University Drive and 5th Avenue South.

Detours will be posted with access still available for those who live, work or visit the area.

The closure will remain in effect until late July 2024, weather permitting.