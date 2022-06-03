UPDATE: Victim Identified, Two Suspects Arrested in St. Cloud Shooting on May 24

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police have identified the victim and arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened on the city’s south side in late May.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael John Batsche of St. Cloud. Police were called to a residence located on 1200 Block of 10th Avenue South on Monday, May 24th. When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics, officers and firefighters tried to save his life, but Batsche later died at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Two suspects have now been arrested. The first suspect is 52-year-old Paul Ervin Coleman of St. Cloud, he was arrested on May 26th. He’s being held in the Stearns County Jail and has been charged.

The second suspect in the murder case is 42-year-old Alphonso Dale Cotto. He was arrested in Chicago on May 28th, although he is from St. Cloud. Cotto is being held in Chicago until he can be extradited back to the Stearns County Jail.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says they are still investigating this case.