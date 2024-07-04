UPDATE: Water usage limit lifted in St. Cloud and greater area

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The limit on water usage in and around the St. Cloud area is now lifted.

On Tuesday, July 2, the City of St. Cloud announced that the critical repairs on the Metro Forcemain Sewer System were done; therefore, lifting the request for residents to limit their water usage.

The water usage limit went into effect on Monday, July 1, when a failure in the system resulted in a significant loss of sewer capacity.

The City of St. Cloud wants to thank the cooperation of everyone affected as the reduction in water use helped alleviate additional pressure on the system while crews worked on it.