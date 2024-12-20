Utility worker dies after falling from a boom truck

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ORROCK TWP., Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a utility worker from Dayton has died while working in Orrock Township.

Deputies say around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 59-year-old Thomas Stewart fell from a boom truck bucket while working in a ditch on the north side of 241st Avenue Northwest.

The fall happened when Stewart was getting out of the bucket, which was 6 to 8 feet in the air.

Despite life-saving efforts made at the scene, Stewart was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he was pronounced dead.